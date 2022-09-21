The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to issue requests for proposals for a new coroner facility and a new backup E-911 facility during Tuesday evening’s legislative meeting.
The facilities are needed since the county sold the property on Club Drive that housed coroner’s office to the city back in April. That land is being used to build a new Town Green and amphitheater.
According to James Worthington, director of development services for the county, the agreement with the city gives the county 24 months to vacate the property.
He said architecture firms that are specialty designers would be needed to design and build the facility.
Before casting votes on Tuesday, Commissioner Ann Jones Guider asked Worthington about the funding for the coroner’s office.
Worthington told the BOC that the county already has about $1.25 million for the projects because of the sale of the current property.
The city purchased the property for $750,000 and the rest of the funding will come from the capital funds if the project remains in the $1.25 budget.
“You will tour other facilities in the state to see what is out there?,” Guider asked Worthington. “We are not trying to build the Taj Mahal, but replace a building that was sold. We are using the funds to apply to the building project.”
Both agreed that they weren’t sure of the building cost until they visit other coroners’ offices.
“You are going to be very conservative about it,” Guider said. “We want it to be run professionally and we want her to have the best equipment and vehicles that are needed.”
In the past, Guider has been very critical of the coroner, Renee Godwin, and her continuing growing budget requests.
In Monday’s work session meeting, Worthington said the current estimated cost for a backup E-911 facility could be around $4 million and the size of the facility is estimated at around 4,000-square-feet. The E-911 building would be paid for from fees 911 has collected, Worthington told commissioners.
The new coroner’s office would be built on county-owned land near the courthouse and multimodal transportation center and the new E-911 building would be built on county-owned land on Central Church Road near Highway 5.
