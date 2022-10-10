The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the sale of 34 vanpool vans to a vehicle rental company.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the sale of 34 vanpool vans to a vehicle rental company.
Under terms of the agreement, the county would sell the vans to Enterprise for close to a million dollars.
County Transit Drector Ron Roberts said the vans were just sitting in a county lot while depreciating at an average rate of $20 daily since March of 2020.
Roberts said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people commute to work.
“We need to get this liability off the county’s book,” Roberts said.
Enterprise has agreed to purchase the vehicles for the fair market value of $993,888, with 80% of the sales proceeds to the FTA.
The county will keep the other 20%, or $198,777, for the general fund budget.
The Ford model vans range in years from 2016-19, and they are not handicap accessible.
Through surveys, the county discovered that vanpool interest has declined since a lot of people are working from home.
There wasn’t enough interest to restart the program.
“It was a great program that ran its course,” Commissioner Kelly Robinson said.
The BOC also approved a public relations firm handling some of the county’s publicity.
CSI Crane, a DeKalb County-based PR firm, will be awarded a $22,500 contract to cover three months.
Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley told the BOC during a work session presentation that the county will work to make sure that the county’s overall ‘accomplishments and progress’ are highlighted.
She said they did an assessment of the current communication department to come up with a strategic plan for the PR firm.
“We want it to compliment what we are already doing,” Stewart-Stanley said. “We want to have it working with what we have going on with our communications department.”
