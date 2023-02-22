The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to award a consulting contract to Pond & Company for the design of a Fairburn Road improvement project.
Terms of the agreement call for the county to pay $38,64986 to Pond & Company for design services for the SR 92/Fairburn Road at Lake Monroe Road intersection improvement project.
The project will be paid for with funds from the 2016 SPLOST, and the money has already been allocated to the project.
The BOC transportation committee recommended the authorization of the consulting contract.
It was voted on during Tuesday’s evening legislation meeting as part of the consent agenda.
Also approved was a $1,000 rental fee to Douglasville Church of Christ for use of its facilities by the Douglas Senior Services.
Senior services will use the church’s fellowship hall, restrooms, kitchen and one office during renovation of the Fairburn Road Senior Center.
Funds will come out of the Senior Services Department budget, according to the agreement.
The BOC also voted to extend the contract with Yellowstone Landscape for the upkeep on various roads in the county.
The landscape company will be paid $920,800 from the Public Works D.O.T. Division’s budget.
The BOC also voted to renew the 2020 service agreement with CBM Atlanta for janitorial services for the courthouse.
The contract is for $100,987.80 annually with no increase from the previous years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.