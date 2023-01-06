The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday to adopt its 2023 state and federal legislative agenda.
There are 12 items that the BOC is hoping state and federal elected officials will advocate for on behalf of the county in this year.
The BOC met with the county’s state delegation on Dec. 16 at the Douglasville Conference Center to outline its proposals.
The Georgia General Assembly starts the 2023 session Monday at the State Capitol.
“The purpose of the agenda is to let our partners on the state and federal level know our request for appropriations and legislation,” said Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, the assistant county administrator. “We want to make sure that all our citizens know that they are appropriately represented, advocated for and governed.”
The county recently received $5.5 million from Washington as part of federal funding for two projects as part of a 2023 appropriations government funding package.
The funding is part of $22.9 million Community Project Funding secured by Congressman David Scott (D-GA) for 15 projects for the 13th Congressional District.
The funding will go towards the South Douglas Loop — Phase I — Lee Road Extension and the Douglas County Community Business Incubator.
Stewart-Stanley said the agenda is a way of making sure that the county’s priorities are communicated to state and federal elected officials that represent the county.
“As always, I am honored to serve District 66 and look forward to serving Douglas County and working with the elected officials in the county,” state Rep. Kimberly Alexander said.
Among the items that the BOC is hoping see the delegation take up is PTSD insurance for first responders. The county is looking to establish a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) insurance program.
Stewart-Stanley said the county is hoping the state legislators will oppose increases in allowable weight for trucks.
“We oppose legislation that provides an increase because of the rapid deterioration of our roads and bridges,” she said.
The county also wants the state to assume full financial responsibility for housing state prisoners at the jail.
Stewart-Stanley said they have asked for an increase in per diem for reimbursement rate for housing prisoners.
“Everybody needs to pay their fair share,” Commissioner Kelly Robinson said.
The BOC also asked for funding for a new library in District 3 and for the establishment of a veterans clinic.
“We have received support in the past on the state and federal level,” Stewart-Stanley said. “We anticipate more support this year.”
