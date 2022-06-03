The Douglas County Board of Commissioners Fire/EMS committee voted unanimously to halt new equipment purchases as an anticipated rise in cost to build a new fire station near Thornton Road.
Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette told the committee that because of inflation and the rising cost of building material, an additional $2.6 million is needed to build the new fire station.
Jolivette said SPLOST revenue is coming in ‘pretty steady’ but recommended not purchasing new equipment for Fire Station No. 9 as a precaution.
“The extra money for building the fire station is because of inflation and the rising cost of construction,” Jolivette told the committee during a 30-minute virtual meeting.
The total cost of the new fire station is about $8.3 million and is coming out of SPLOST funding.
Jolivette said the new station will have four bays for equipment and feature extra parking.
Jolivette said they have about a $5.1 million safety net with the collection of SPLOST funding to go towards the $2.6 million needed to account for inflation and construction cost.
“We are in good shape, but we want to spend strategically,” Jolivette said. “Once we get all the money in from SPLOST, we will know we can spend for the new equipment. Building the station takes priority. I feel we are in good shape.”
The full BOC will vote on the committee’s recommendation in an upcoming meeting.
“We just want to stay ahead of the curve on this project,” Jolivette said. “The SPLOST collection is trending in the right direction.”
