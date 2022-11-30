The Douglas County Board of Commissioners was presented a proposed $124.9 million budget for 2023 during Tuesday morning’s legislative session.
The proposed budget is 19.4% higher than the originally adopted 2022 budget, but equal to the expected final amended 2022 budget.
“What I’m going to do today is present a balanced budget, finally, for the 2023 budget,” county Chief Financial Officer Romana Bivins told the BOC.
A couple of years ago, the BOC adopted an ordinance that requires the upcoming year’s budget to not exceed the previous year’s revenue.
The BOC is expected to vote on the proposed budget during its Dec. 13 meeting.
According to the proposed 2023 budget, the county is expected to have $121.9 million in recurring revenue with $75.4 million coming from property taxes. There is another $2.9 million coming from non-recurring revenue.
Bivins said those projections were being used to build the 2023 proposed budget.
Bivins said that one of the challenges in creating the 2023 proposed budget was an increase in expenditures due to inflation, cost increases and supply chain issues.
“We have cost increases, which has led to an increase in us providing services,” she said. “We have seen increases in the county level as most of us have seen in our personal lives.”
The budget also includes a 5%% pay increase for all full-time employees.
There are several positions that need to be filled in the upcoming year. Bivins said that other than elected officials, constitutional officers and public safety personnel, the new positions will have a July 1 start date.
“We had a deficit so we said we would fund those positions for half a year,” she said. “In addition to that, we would delay (the) start date of vacant positions by 90 days for departments only. This will not include any elected officials, constitutional officers or public safety positions. Those positions will be fully funded.”
The budget also includes additional funding for outside agencies, such as, the Boys & Girls Club, S.H.A.R.E. House, DFACS and community service board,
