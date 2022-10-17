Tarenia Carthan is seeking re-election for a second term as the District 3 commissioner as the Democratic candidate.
She is facing a challenge from Republican hopeful Bundy Cobb in the Nov. 8 general election.
Both ran unopposed during the May 24 primary.
Both call safety and infrastructure the two important issues facing the county.
However, they have different opinions on the issues.
“The most important issue facing the county is safety and infrastructure,” Carthan said. “Each issue plays a major factor in residents who are looking to move to our county and the businesses that are looking to expand or relocate to Douglas County. Safety is first with the need to attract, train, and keep ethical and talented men and women on at the sheriff's department along with Fire-EMS staff is crucial. In order to do this, we must meet salary standards and provide accommodations that will allow an individual serving our community to also meet the needs of their family obligations financially.”
Cobb wants to put the brakes on development until a more solid infrastructure is in place.
“Development is growing too fast, infrastructure is way behind the growth, we need to halt development until we can catch up on infrastructure,” Cobb said. ”It’s hard to name any one issue in DC, property taxes, wasteful spending, understaffed first responders, crime. We need to change how taxes are determined, property taxes for commercial property needs to be changed (pertaining to abatement credits). Redirect spending, too much being spent in areas that are not necessary, repair current facilities instead of building new. Pay increase for first responders, so we can retain current employees and hire the 50 deputies and other first responders that we are short.”
The mother of four daughters that have college degrees, Carthan has lived in the county for 22 years.
Cobb is a 74-year-old great-grandfather and has lived in the county over 30 years with his wife, Kelly.
Carthan said that the county is developing at a similar rate as surrounding counties.
“Douglas County growth has kept pace with surrounding counties,” Carthan said. “With our proximity to a major city, great schools, and easy commute to the busiest airport in the world, we are positioned for continued growth. But, we must prepare now with investments in safety and infrastructure. Our comprehensive plan update is taking place now, and it's vital we get feedback from the community about what they want to see in terms of development in District 3. This update to our Planning and Zoning map will determine what our county will look like in 5-10 years.”
Cobb said the county is growing too fast without proper infrastructure.
“Development is growing too fast, infrastructure is way behind the growth, we need to halt development until we can catch up on infrastructure,” he said.
Carthan said that proof of transparency is in the work she does in the community and her accessibility.
“I give out my cell number so that people know that they can call or text me, and they do,” Carthan said. “I do community visits, send out newsletters, engage the public with town halls, and have an open door policy to ensure I am transparent with the public.”
Cobb said citizens should always have a voice in what the BOC is doing.
“All discussions should be open to the public, the people should know what is going on in all areas and have a say to what should be done, after all it is the people that are paying for it,” Cobb said.
Carthan said her goal, if re-elected, is to continue the work she has started.
“As District 3 Commissioner, I am asking to be re-elected to finish the work I have begun,” Carthan said. “From implementing fiscal policy to advocating for better quality of life amenities such as parks and libraries and the CSB Veteran Village; to enhancing pay of safety personnel and more. I am determined to remain a concerned citizen who is the voice of my constituents at the BOC table regardless of political affiliation. I ask for the vote of the citizens to continue to move Douglas County forward.”
Cobb said he is the better candidate because change is needed in county leadership.
“I am the best candidate for District 3, because I have no underlying agenda,” Cobb said. “I desire no financial gain for me, I want a better and safer county for my children and grandchildren to live and be raised, and for that to happen we need new leadership that really cares about the future of our county.”
