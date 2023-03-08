The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to donate $20,000 to a reward that leads to the arrest and convictions of the suspects in a weekend double-murder. That brings the total reward being offered to $40,000 after Sheriff Tim Pounds announced a $20,000 reward on Monday.
DCSO Capt. Jon Mauney said investigators were still conducting interviews and going through evidence late Wednesday afternoon.
He said he is hopeful the $40,000 reward will bring forth some new information.
Two teenagers were killed last Saturday after a Sweet 16 party.
An altercation began about 50 feet from the Sitka Drive home where the party was held before gunfire erupted.
Two teenagers were killed and seven others injured.
Mauney said the age range of the victims were 14-19.
Samuel Moon, 15, and AJ’anaye Hill, 14, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Moon was a sophomore at Lithia Springs High while Hill was a freshman at Douglas County High.
Crisis team counselors were at all five Douglas County high schools on Monday.
The victims are described as innocent bystanders.
“It is a sad day in Douglas County for all of us,” Pounds said Monday.
“As a mother, this is breaking my heart,” Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said after the BOC vote.
Pounds vowed that the killers will be brought to justice. He and District Attorney Dalia Racine pleaded for the public’s help in providing information.
“I’m going to catch them,” Pounds said. “It make take some time, but I’m going to catch them.”
Racine called it a senseless shooting and an attack on children.
“It is an absolute tragedy that is devastating,” Racine said. “It is an all out assault on young people. These are our children. There were our babies in the community. I’m saying as a parent, it is hard seeing our precious babies lying in the street.”
Pounds said there likely will not be any charges filed against the parents that threw the party.
The homeowners where the party occurred said the Sweet 16 party for her daughter started at 8 p.m. but they ended it early after some youth started smoking marijuana, according to a WSB-TV report.
“The children left, and something happened at the stop sign, a fight, and we heard gunshots after that,” Chrystal Walker-Cherry told WSB-TV news Sunday afternoon.
