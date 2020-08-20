A newly adopted budget by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners with substantial cuts may reduce a proposed millage rate increase.
The BOC voted to adopt a revised 2020 budget during Tuesday’s called virtual meeting that included public comments on a proposed 32.96 property tax rate increase.
Following a lengthly public comment session, the BOC approved a new $93 million budget that included $8.2 million in reductions from the various county departments.
Also included in the new budget was a mandatory five-day furlough for all county employees and contract workers. The furloughs, which will total about $723,857, will include first responders.
While cuts were made, BOC members said there would be no cuts in services.
“The elected officials and constitutional officers are really working hard,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We are working and will continue to work. The fever is coming down tremendously.”
Although the 32.96% tax rate is still “on the table,” according to Commissioner Henry Mitchell, the county is also looking at a smaller 18.45% tax rate hike to help balance the budget along with the other cuts made.
Under the 18.45% proposal, a homeowner whose residence is valued at about $200,000, would see their annual property tax bill increase by around $105, about $9 a month.
The BOC will hold another public hearing on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m., and following the public comments, a vote will be taken.
“This is heartbreaking because I don’t want to ask the citizens for nothing,” Jones said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting. “We have drilled things down, and hopefully we will comeback with a zero request.”
Over the last two years, millage rollbacks totaled $5.6 million.
“I knew at some point this was coming back on us,” Mitchell said.
Many residents rejected some commissioners’ assertions that the budget shortfall can be attributed to the previous administrations compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The pandemic threw everybody under the bus. Like game over, everybody start over,” said Commissioner Kelly Robinson, who heads the finance committee.
One citizen that spoke called the BOC “fiscally irresponsible” and said they were “spending as if it was coming from a bottomless pit.” She pointed to money going towards Foxhall and the new bus system, which one citizen said will not be profitable.
Others hammered at the commissioners from hiring part-time assistants.
Citizens also displayed their anger at the proposed millage increase with a protest outside the courthouse Tuesday evening.
