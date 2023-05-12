The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve a contract for the fire department to hire an outside firm to do employment screening on new hires.
With a 3-0 vote, HR TruCheck will provide screening for new employees at a rate of $30 per applicant.
The funding will come out of the department’s existing budget.
“Within the fire department we are upgrading and updating our hiring process as far as background checks,” Acting Fire Chief Miles Allen told the BOC before the May 3 vote. “Through our research, we found HR TruCheck. It is an all encompassing organization that will be able to do a thorough investigation background check on new hires.”
HR TruCheck is a Stockbridge-based company that will run applicants through a state and national background database.
Allen said it will also look at the new hires’ social media accounts.
EMS Chief Stacie Farmer said the cost is ‘reasonable’ for the service the company will provide.
She said that the county’s HR department was also looking into HR TruCheck, which gave them a ‘good feeling’ about the company.
She estimated that it will cost the department around $2,000 a year because they anticipate about 70 applicants annually.
Allen said all new hires to the department including firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and administrative personnel will be required to have the background check.
Allen also stated that the county’s human resources department will help facilitate the process.
“We don’t want to miss anything as we bring in new hires,” Farmer said.
Commissioner Tarenia Carthan called it a good move for the department.
“These background checks are very important because of a lot of sensitive information,” Carthan said before calling a vote on the measure. “When someone comes into your home or on your property, you want to make sure they are ethical,” Carthan said. “It is that transparency that the citizens are looking to us to provide.”
Former Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette was fired at the beginning of the month, and issues with background checks on new applicants were cited as one of the reasons.
Jolivette was on paid administrative leave from Feb. 22 until his actual termination date of May 1 while the county completed a personnel investigation and review.
After placing Jolivette on leave, the administration evaluated the department’s management, screening and hiring practices and “found deficiencies that are not consistent with the strategic goals and mission of the county,” the county said in a statement provided by spokesman Bill Crane.
Jolivette had been under fire since a Sentinel report in February showed that firefighter Daymetrie Williams was hired despite having a criminal history prior to joining the department.
Williams was still with the department as of late last month, but was on paid leave after sustaining a work-related injury.
A termination letter to Jolivette dated March 31 and signed by acting county administrator David Corbin, lists “the failure to comply with applicable Douglas County policy; the failure to follow orders; and the failure to adequately complete work assignments” as reasons for the termination.
