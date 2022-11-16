The Douglas County Board of Commissioners failed to pass a proposal to use an executive search firm to help find a new county administrator.
A 2-2 vote was cast on using BrightWell Talent Solutions to help with the search.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Commissioner Kelly Robinson voted in favor of hiring the Atlanta-based firm while commissioners Ann Jones Guider and Henry Mitchell opposed.
Commissioner Tarenia Carthan was not at Tuesday’s in-person meeting.
If passed, the county would have been required to pay a $2,500 retainer fee to begin the search. The county would also been required to pay 18% of the candidate’s first year’s total base salary to the search firm.
Given the $215,000 salary of the last county administrator, the county would be looking at paying the search firm at least $41,200 in fees.
“I don’t see why this is necessary,” Guider said. “We can’t hire our on county administrator? We have hired our own in the past.”
The county has been without county administrator for almost a year since Sharon Subadan resigned last December.
Subadan stepped down after being told by the BOC that her contract would not be renewed, according to her resignation letter. Subadan had only been on the job for eight months.
Subadan’s contract called for a base salary of $215,000 annually. She was hired in April of 2021 to replace Mark Teal, whose contract was not renewed at the end of 2020.
During Monday’s virtual work session, county Human Resources Director Teesha Carter said they were having trouble finding enough qualified applicants and said Brightwell could help in the process.
Carter acknowledged that there have only been 54 applicants since August 2021 to apply for the vacant spot.
She said that several didn’t meet the minimum qualifications to perform the job.
“We haven’t gotten a significant amount of candidates,” Carter said.
The commissioners are currently interviewing two candidates for the position.
Robinson had proposed to amend the Professional Services Agreement to put off hiring the firm for two weeks as the interview possess continued with the two unnamed candidates.
That proposal also failed by a 2-2 vote.
“We have been without a county administrator for an extremely long time now,” Mitchell said.
Former human resources director Fred Perry has assumed the title of deputy county administrator and shares the duties with Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, who holds the title of assistant county administrator.
“Finding someone to run a $100 million operation, you just don’t put a (social media) post out there,” Robinson said. “This is bigger than that. We have done that. From my understanding we have put it out there in all the places a person would look. The reason you use a headhunter is because when you are not looking for a job you don’t see the post.”
