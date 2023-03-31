The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has ended a dispute between the sheriff and probate judge by agreeing to pay for overtime for Saturday usage of the courthouse.
On Tuesday, the BOC decided to expend an additional $5,000 in overtime pay for the sheriff’s office to staff the courthouse for four Saturday sessions of the Probate Court.
Sheriff Tim Pounds and Probate Judge Christina Peterson had been in a dispute over who should pay for the courthouse to be staffed during the after-hours events.
Courthouse security is the responsibility of the sheriff’s office, but the Saturday hours were not planned for within the sheriff’s office’s $600,000 budget for overtime.
“We always need to keep the needs and wants of our citizens at the forefront, many of whom are still daily impacted by this ongoing pandemic,” Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “Front-line workers have a more challenging time securing leave of absences to deal with family matters or even the estate of a loved one in probate court. Thankfully though, we understand this and Douglas County delivers so the commission will provide the additional funding for this overtime and opening the courthouse for the current fiscal year.”
Funds for the overtime pay will come from the county’s reserves and emergency funds, according to a news release from the county.
In an email to the Sentinel, Peterson said she gave “sufficient notice to Sheriff Pounds, his courthouse captain, and county officials about the 2023 dates of Probate Saturdays in August 2022” so he could budget for 2023.
She pointed out that Pounds told her in an email that he is allotted $491,530 in overtime funds.
Peterson said that amount is more than her court’s entire operating budget.
“It is disheartening that he could not spare $5,400 out of his hefty budget for probate services that I gave him notice of as I have been doing the last two years and requested in advance.”
Pounds, who was off on Friday, did not respond to a request for comment through a public information officer.
Peterson said the Saturday events will take place on April 8, July 8 and October 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
