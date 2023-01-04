DOUNWS-01-05-23 GUIDER

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 against allowing Ann Jones Guider to be a contracted consultant to new District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Wednesday to defeat a motion to hire a former commissioner as a consultant.

Mark Alcarez, the new District 4 commissioner, was seeking approval for a contract to hire former commissioner Ann Jones Guider as a consultant.

