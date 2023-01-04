The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Wednesday to defeat a motion to hire a former commissioner as a consultant.
Mark Alcarez, the new District 4 commissioner, was seeking approval for a contract to hire former commissioner Ann Jones Guider as a consultant.
All the other district commissioners have legislative aides who make about $55,000 plus benefits.
Alcarez proposed paying Guider $12,000 for a year as he transitions into the role she held for 12 years.
Commissioners Romona Jackson Jones, Tarenia Carthan and Kelly Robinson voted against hiring Guider at Wednesday’s meeting while Alcarez and Henry Mitchell voted in favor of hiring her.
About $85,000 was put in Alcarez’s budget for 2023 in case he wanted to hire a legislative aide like Mitchell, Carthan and Robinson have.
During her tenure as a commissioner, Guider didn’t have an aide and voted against the position and salary increases.
Two District 4 citizens spoke against hiring Guider for the position.
Douglas County Democratic Party Chair Ingrid Landis-Davis called the effort “underhanded.”
“Many constituents in District 4 were hoping that Commissioner Alcarez would bring a fresh vision to the district and area,” Landis-Davis said. “Seeing the only item he placed in the agenda and the underhanded way it was done — it is very disconcerting. This is starting to look like cronyism 202. We don’t want that to start again. It is starting to look like it is returning from 10 years ago.
“We were hoping that you will bring your own vision to District 4,” Landis-Davis continued. “We were hoping you would bring your own accomplishments to district. We really need it out there.”
District resident Bill Willis called the effort to hire Guider ‘the height of hypocrisy’ during his address to the BOC.
“I think it is ironic and hypocritical that the former commissioner was vociferously adamant about the hiring of administrator assistant when she was commissioner,” Willis said. “It is quite all right to feather her own nest now and apply or be an applicant for the position.”
Alcarez couldn’t be reached for comment following Wednesday’s meeting.
