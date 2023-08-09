A Hiram man just released from prison was denied bond on a 2021 theft charge in Douglas County.
James Smith, 42, has been in the county jail since his two-year prison term ended on Aug. 4 for shoplifting charges.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 2:49 am
A Hiram man just released from prison was denied bond on a 2021 theft charge in Douglas County.
James Smith, 42, has been in the county jail since his two-year prison term ended on Aug. 4 for shoplifting charges.
Smith is accused of stealing four spools of electrical wire from the Douglas Boulevard Lowe’s store on Feb. 2, 2021.
According to the arrest warrant, Smith put the electrical wire in a black storage container and walked out of the store around 2 p.m. on that day.
He is also wanted in Carroll and Paulding counties on similar charges.
Eight months later, he was sentenced to prison for a second degree criminal damage charge out of Paulding County.
He also had a previous conviction of a heroin charge from Cobb County.
Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp and prosecutor Lauren Wallace told Smith he could be a candidate for drug court because of his previous drug use.
Smith had previously paid a fine and was given probation for a shoplifting charge. He was also ordered to stay out of any Best Buy store as part of the guilty plea.
Camp denied bond for Smith while he awaits a possible acceptance in a drug court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.