When Angel Felix didn’t return to a relative’s house in south Georgia with two other visitors from Arizona, an uncle notified the Douglasville Police Department about his whereabouts.
The 21-year-old from Arizona died from multiple gunshot wounds last Wednesday, July 6, in what is described as a ‘drug deal gone bad’ at the Douglas Commons Shopping Center at Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.
Two book bags were recovered from the scene that contained about two kilos of heroin and $400 in cash, District Attorney Dalia Racine told Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain during a bond hearing Tuesday for two suspects.
Three suspects were in a BMW SUV backed into the parking lot near the Kroger.
When Felix arrived at the shopping plaza at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road he backed his Toyota Camry next to the SUV. He exited and entered the passenger side of the SUV with the book bags.
Seconds later, Felix quickly exited the SUV shouting ‘these aren’t the individuals’ as gunfire erupted, according to Racine.
Racine said Felix was hit by bullets and laid on the ground. His girlfriend, Ja’Naya Campbell, 29, tried to drag his body into the Camry to no avail. She drove off as another passenger in the car, Ismael Gomez, fled on foot.
They would hook up later and head back to Edison, a small-town 175 miles from Douglasville.
Douglasville Police heard the gunfire and arrived within about two minutes to the scene. They followed a blood trail to the McDonald’s.
An investigator traveled to Edison where Gomez and Campbell claimed they traveled to Douglasville to get something to eat.
“I will note that it is 175 miles, three hours from Douglasville to Edison,” Racine said.
McClain denied bond for both suspects who are charged with murder.
Gomez, whose arm was heavily bandaged from a gunshot wound, needed an interpreter as McClain read the charges and Racine gave the findings from the initial investigation.
Gomez, dressed in a grey jail jumpsuit, rocked side-to-side throughout the hearing.
Racine told McClain bond should be denied because if Gomez returns to Arizona, he will be deported back to Mexico. He is allegedly in the country illegally.
Campbell has theft by shoplifting charges and failure to appear issues back in Arizona.
Police are still looking for four other suspects in the case — Kevin Martinez, who was allegedly in the Camry with Felix, Gomez and Campbell — and Abel Santiago, Ovicel Santiago and Victor Maldonado, who were all believed to be in the BMW.
DPD Maj. J.R. Davidson said the four suspects still on the run have ties to two addresses in Douglas County but police aren’t sure if they live there. Davidson said police believe all four have fled the state.
