Just before the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to unveil the new Panda Cares Center of Hope at the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club, Panda Express general manager Andrew Orellana had a surprise.
In addition to the club getting new space, Orellana presented Douglas County Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Steve Hord with a $10,000 check from proceeds raised at its Douglasville store.
The Douglas County club is one of 35 in the country that will open a Panda Cares Center of Hope.
“Our youth are so important,” Hord said. “This new space is so freaking amazing. We are a center of hope and action.”
The center is a newly renovated space within the Douglas County club designed to deliver more joy, education, and critical social-emotional development to the local community.
Project Learn, the platform that unites each Center of Hope, is a holistic strategy intended to reinforce and enhance what youth learn during the school day, while creating experiences that invite them to fall in love with learning.
“This club has deep roots, and this space is vital,” said Lorene Jackson, senior vice-president of programming and operations with Boys & Girls Club. “We have some future leaders of tomorrow. Your generosity and commitment is nothing short of remarkable.”
The new center includes a library of books, computers, and comfortable lounge pods.
“New spaces like this are important to the youth of this center,” Jackson said. “This space will be filled with learning and laughter. We look forward to you bonding together. The Douglas County Boys & Girls Club is a bright spot in this community.”
Club member Terrence Labonte-Postell, a student at Douglas County High, did the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.
Labonte-Postell was the club’s Youth of the Year and a finalist for Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year.
“This is a place where we can come and be ourselves,” Labonte-Postell said. “It is a home away from home. The teen center means a lot to us.”
Added Hord: “We are a center of hope and action.”
