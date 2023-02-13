A Douglasville woman has been charged with taking over $200,000 from an elderly woman.
Angela Brown, 57, was arrested on theft by taking and fraud-financial identity charges for stealing money from an elderly woman over a four-year period starting in 2019.
Brown allegedly took $201,338.59 from the woman’s Charles Schwab account, according to an arrest warrant.
The theft by taking warrant stated that Brown was able to unlock the woman’s account to withdraw funds from April 2019 through October 2022.
Brown was able to obtain the woman’s social security number for the ‘purposes of making fraudulent’ withdrawals on the account, according to the arrest warrant.
Brown was arrested on Feb. 6 and given a $200,000 bond, according to jail records.
She remained in the county jail as of Monday afternoon.
