The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County will hold its annual membership meeting – which is open to all interested parties – on Tuesday, June 7 from 6-8 p.m.
The annual meeting consists of celebrating the previous year’s accomplishments and exciting plans for the coming year.
The evening will be kicked off with refreshments generously provided by Proof of the Pudding.
During the meeting attendees will enjoy exploring their creative side with a hands-on activity with Krystel Sanchez-Hartman as well as woodturning demonstrations by Steve Pritchard. Guests will also be able to enjoy amazing music by the amazing CAC piano teacher, Katherine Williams, and her students. The CAC will have a special guest speaker, Mr. Allen Bell, from Georgia Council for the Arts to speak on how the arts makes an impact and drives economic development.
Executive Director Emily Lightner stated, “Our communities’ hunger for the arts, motivates us, drives us and keeps us going. This work has an honorable purpose – for the arts and for the benefit of our growing community, economic development, and cultural infrastructure. Thank you for allowing us the privilege of doing it.”
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
