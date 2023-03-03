Citing his love for his hometown, current Board of Education member Devetrion Caldwell has decided he wants to lead the city of Douglasville as the next mayor.
Caldwell kicked off his campaign a couple weeks ago at a downtown restaurant with a fundraiser.
“My love for this city extends from my childhood,” Caldwell said. “For more than three decades I have been the beneficiary of this loving community’s support which is underpinned by family values that continue to guide my life. From a small rural area Douglasville has emerged into a bustling hub connected to the world’s busiest airport and major industry.
“To some that growth may appear exponential but to those of us who were growing with the city we knew eventually the appeal of the area would attract the best and brightest in the region.”
To get elected, Caldwell would have to unseat two-term incumbent Mayor Rochelle Robinson and hold off another challenger in Richard Segal, a longtime advocate for citizen involvement in local government who served on the city council for four years.
Caldwell said he is ready to lead the city into the next phase of growth.
“I am running for mayor because I possess the skills that will be required to respond, in real time to the new cadence of the city,” Caldwell said. “I am a successful public servant who, on day one, will enter the office with the most experience managing large budgets and largest number of employees. I can uniquely move us forward in a manner that retains our character and charm.”
He was recently elected vice-chair of the school board in Douglas County, which is the 17th-largest school district in the state.
Caldwell said his role as vice-chair will help serve him will as the city’s mayor.
He said he helps manage a $260 million budget with over 3,000 employees.
“I have worked diligently to create innovative programs and also community engagement that has the school system listed as among the top in the state,” Caldwell said. “As the city grows it will need leadership that can comprehensively understand financials, development, community services and critically the impact of all three on our environment. For close to a decade, I have mastered all areas and will bring that expertise to the city.”
Keeping the city connected with the community will be one of Caldwell’s main platforms as mayor.
“Through my leadership the city has an opportunity for renewed connection with the community,” Caldwell said. “We need to focus on infrastructure and strengthening our support of public safety to keep the city thriving. From impactful social programs and safe roadways, to continued clean water and economic development, I will be intentional about managing our growth.”
The Douglasville mayor and city council seats are nonpartisan in Douglasville. Qualifying will take place later this year, with Election Day set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
