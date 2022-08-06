It must be really hard on students when they finally complete their formal education, only to discover that most careers do not include a summer vacation! We condition them to work hard for nine months and play hard for three! Then they enter the adult world of working for a living.
One means of continuing that summer break is to become an educator. When I was a young student, summer break really was three months, but today it is closer to two months; eight weeks. That is not much time to catch up on rest, family time, and the to-do list that is barely touched during the school year.
A word of caution is necessary here: if the primary reason you want to be a teacher is to continue your life having summer breaks, it is not going to go well for you. The educators I know personally, including the one I married, do not teach for the money and the perks, but because they have a heart for students. It is a kind of calling to invest themselves in the development of our upcoming generation.
During my elementary years, my family moved a lot, and I attended five different elementary schools in those six years; hence, my memory of teachers is a bit fuzzy. I do, however, remember two teachers well.
My first-grade teacher was Mrs. McClendon. I really wanted to be in the class across the hall where the teacher was young and pretty. Mrs. McClendon was older, gray-haired, and probably seemed a lot older to me at the time than she actually was. My first year was great! She loved us, and we loved her. She made learning fun; reading, writing, even learning to count to “10” in German!
Going into sixth grade, everyone wanted to be in Mr. Huey’s class, including me. Once again, I drew the short straw and disappointingly wound up with Miss McGill. She was new to our school, so we had no idea what she would be like. Her only disadvantage was that she was not Mr. Huey!
Just like first grade, I soon discovered that Miss McGill was awesome, loved her students, and loved introducing us to new concepts as 6th graders. There still were opportunities to interact with Mr. Huey, but after a few weeks, I would not have switched classes, even if that option had been offered.
Oh, I remember other teachers who influenced me along the way as I progressed through the upper grades: Miss Frye, Mrs. Meador, Mrs. Hopkins, Mr. Ward, Mr. Carson, Mr. Dobbs — but Mrs. McClendon and Miss McGill hold a special place in my heart and memory.
Teachers, you make a difference! I regret that I never, as far as I can recall, told these two ladies how much they meant to me. Often, teachers have no idea how much they are loved and appreciated by their students. Occasionally, a former student will stop by the classroom to say hello and offer a hug, but many “thanks” are left unsaid.
Just know, educators, that your investment lasts a lifetime. Thank you for following your heart. I pray that this will be an unforgettable year for your students, and for you as well.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
