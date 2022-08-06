It must be really hard on students when they finally complete their formal education, only to discover that most careers do not include a summer vacation! We condition them to work hard for nine months and play hard for three! Then they enter the adult world of working for a living.

One means of continuing that summer break is to become an educator. When I was a young student, summer break really was three months, but today it is closer to two months; eight weeks. That is not much time to catch up on rest, family time, and the to-do list that is barely touched during the school year.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.

Trending Videos