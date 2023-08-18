The United States brought home the first-ever Olympic gold medal awarded in the sport of basketball. In the 1936 games, USA defeated Canada by the score of 19-8. Yes, that was the score in a basketball game. By comparison, in the 1967 NBA championship game, Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 141-135.

In other news, the Atlanta Braves defeated the New York Mets 21-3 last Saturday. They outscored the winning basketball team of the 1936 games! However, in 1918, baseball’s Boston Braves accumulated 15 hits, yet failed to score a run. They were defeated by Pittsburg 2-0.

Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.