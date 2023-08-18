The United States brought home the first-ever Olympic gold medal awarded in the sport of basketball. In the 1936 games, USA defeated Canada by the score of 19-8. Yes, that was the score in a basketball game. By comparison, in the 1967 NBA championship game, Philadelphia defeated San Francisco 141-135.
In other news, the Atlanta Braves defeated the New York Mets 21-3 last Saturday. They outscored the winning basketball team of the 1936 games! However, in 1918, baseball’s Boston Braves accumulated 15 hits, yet failed to score a run. They were defeated by Pittsburg 2-0.
Then there is the sport of tennis. Where else can you find love for nothing? That is correct: zero in tennis is referred to as ‘love.’ Winning the first volley earns the player 15 points. Winning another volley in the same game adds 15 more points. But winning a third volley only gets 10 points. Oh, and if the score is tied, it is called “deuce,” which I believe means “two.”
In the sport of golf, it is the lowest score that wins! The less one hits the ball, the better their score. Each time the ball is hit, it counts as one stroke, no matter how far the ball travels. So, a 250-yard drive and a 3-inch putt are equal in scoring value. Oh yeah, if the player swings at the ball and misses it completely, it still counts as one stroke!
Some sports use a scoring system that is, to some degree, left to human judgment. Gymnastics, ice skating, snowboarding — the opinion of even a single judge can skew the final results of competitions in these sports. Some critics go so far as to say that these are not sports, but arts. From their perspective, if the outcome of a competition is not determined objectively, then it is not a sport at all, but an art.
Whether objective or subjective, we are cultured to keep score in life. In fact, one life strategy says that the one with the most toys wins. Another common perspective is that we do not mind not winning, we just want to avoid being last; the race is only to be better than the next person.
We play the keep-up-with-the-Jones’ game because we do not want to get short-changed in life; we do not want to miss out on what we feel is rightfully ours. So, we keep score, and we each have our own scoring system. It makes sense to us, but not necessarily to everyone else.
Keeping score in life is a disappointing and stressful way to live. Always trying to measure up, to outdo, to get ahead; it can lead to physical and emotional health issues. We may become bitter, skeptical, resentful, or paranoid. Living in comparison to other people is not a happy way to exist.
It may also lead to score keeping in relationships. In describing love, the apostle Paul included this characteristic: it keeps no record of wrongs (it does not keep score). He wrote that love is patient and kind, not rude or proud or envious. It always trusts, always hopes. When we genuinely love unconditionally, and simply strive to be a better version of ourselves, we can experience personal inner peace, and the successes of others do not disturb us. The journey is much more enjoyable when we don’t keep score.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
