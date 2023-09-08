DOUNWS-09-09-23 BUCS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Cam Gill is back healthy after missing the 2022 season with a leg injury.

 Ben Solomon (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)/Special Photo

After Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Cam Gill went down with a preseason injury last year, he got a call from the team’s head coach and general manager.

They told Gill to rehab and that he would be fine coming back for the 2023 season.