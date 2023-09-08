After Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Cam Gill went down with a preseason injury last year, he got a call from the team’s head coach and general manager.
They told Gill to rehab and that he would be fine coming back for the 2023 season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds light and variable..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 6:04 am
After Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Cam Gill went down with a preseason injury last year, he got a call from the team’s head coach and general manager.
They told Gill to rehab and that he would be fine coming back for the 2023 season.
It eased the former Chapel Hill High standout’s spirits some, but he knew coming into preseason he couldn’t leave anything to chance.
He was playing one of the team’s strongest positions and knew it would be a battle to make the 53-man roster.
“I came back to be better,” Gill said. “I made it a point of emphasis to work hard and to push myself. I wanted to make the team.”
And he did.
The Douglasville native has a backup role and will play on the special teams for the NFL team.
The Bucs open the season Sunday at 1 p.m. in Minnesota.
CBS will televise the game.
Tampa Bay re-signed Gill in late March.
A former undrafted free agent, Gill originally signed with the Bucs three years ago following an All-American record-record-setting career at Wagner College in New York.
During his rookie year, Gill played on the Bucs team that won the Super Bowl.
“I’m a veteran now,” Gill said.
“I didn’t want to take a step back. I knew I had no time to waste at training camp this summer.”
Gill said he relied on his faith and experience to guide him through camp.
“It was a long journey,” Gill said. “It wasn’t easy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. God doesn’t make any mistakes. He doesn’t give his soldiers any battles that they can’t handle. It’ll just be another testament to my story, another obstacle that’s in the road. I’m back now and I’m 100%. And that’s all that matters.”
He had two surgeries and did eight months of rehab to get back on the field.
He said that it helped that he was familiar with the Bucs 3-4 defensive scheme and that head coach Todd Bowles was the defensive coordinator before becoming the team’s coach.
“Everything remained just about the same,” Gill said. “The staff knew me and I knew the system.”
Gill is especially looking forward to Dec. 10 when the Bucs play against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I grew up a Falcons fan, and plus this is my hometown,” Gill said. “I’m ready for the season. I’m ready to show that I can be a good player in this league. I came back hungry and ready to play.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.