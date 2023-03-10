A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday evening for the teenagers killed while leaving a birthday party last week.
The Carrollton Douglasville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., is putting together the vigil.
Antoine Thompson, the civic action chairman for the fraternity, said the 6 p.m. vigil will be held at O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville.
“We want to show unity and work together with the other Divine Nine to help the community heal,” Thompson said.
The event is open to the public and is scheduled to last from 6-7 p.m.
Samuel Moon, 15, and AJ’anaye Hill, 14, were fatally shot March 4 while fleeing gunfire that had erupted after an altercation following the ending to a Sweet 16 party on Sikta Drive.
Both teenagers were described as innocent bystanders.
Moon was a sophomore at Lithia Springs High while Hill was a freshman at Douglas County High.
Crisis teams counselors were at all five Douglas County high schools on Monday.
There is a $40,000 reward offered for the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the case.
Each of the teenagers families have set up GoFundMe.com accounts to pay for funeral costs.
Anyone with information in this case should contact Myrlene Jean with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 770-920-7139 or mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
