A Carrollton couple was indicted on aggravated child molestation charges by a Douglas County grand jury last week.
Ramando Mozley, 40, and Kendra Mozley, 41, were indicted on seven counts including two counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation, incest and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
They were part of 26 criminal cases that the grand jury returned true bills of indictment on during a Sept. 1 announcement.
Ramando Mozley is charged with having sex with his underage stepdaughter during a five-year a period from January 2018 through April 2022 at a Brookbend Drive address in Douglasville, according to an arrest warrant
Mozley would have his stepdaughter perform sexual favors as a form of punishment or to receive a reward, according to the arrest warrant.
Mozley would use the child’s ‘punishment as a way to receive sexual favors’, the arrest warrant stated.
An arrest warrant stated that Kendra Mozley knew her 15-year-old daughter was being sexually molested by her husband over a four-year period and did “nothing about it.”
Kendra Mozley is accused of promising the child a car if ‘she lied to investigators’ during a forensic interview, according to the arrest warrant.
Kendra Mozley was granted a $40,000 bond during her first court appearance while Ramando was denied bond after his arrest.
Other indictments include:
• Genvieve Boafo, cruelty to children in the second degree.
• Jeffrey Hatcher, aggravated assault.
• Aaron Ragins, aggravated assault.
• Devin Brown, possession of a controlled substance.
• Bennie Curtiss, aggravated assault.
• Paul Smith, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Marquis Penn and Jaymee Taylor, possession of marijuana with intend to distribute.
• Tom Rogers, home invasion.
• Jeremiah Watts, possession of controlled substance.
• Zachary Anthony and Oscar Rodriguez, second degree burglary.
• Leonard Hardaway, second degree burglary.
• India Sweeting, armed robbery.
• Cameron Lofton, terroristic threats.
• Gary Bridges and Matthew Lund, theft by taking
• Robert Wold, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Phillip Scott, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Nimrod Morris, criminal damage to property in the second degree
• Jaylen Jackson, aggravated child molestation
• Corey Chastain, second degree burglary
• Ramando Mozley and Kendra Mozley, aggravated child molestation
• Jeremy Caldwell, trafficking meth or amphetamine
• Nathanael Search, Cameron Oglesby, Kyle Girard, and Abdulmujeeb Raji, malice murder.
• David Ogles, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Jeffrey Minton, first degree burglary.
• Louis Powell, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Ysef Glass, kidnapping.
