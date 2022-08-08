A Carrollton woman has been arrested for ‘doing nothing’ while her daughter was being sexually molested by her husband.
Kendra Mozley, 41, was arrested Sunday on two counts of first degree cruelty to children charges.
An arrest warrant stated that Mozley knew her 15-year-old daughter was being sexually molested by her husband over a four-year period and did “nothing about it.”
The abuse covered a period from January 2018 through April 2022 at a Brookbend Drive address in Douglasville, according to an arrest warrant.
Mozley is accused of promising the child a car if ‘she lied to investigators’ during a forensic interview, according to the arrest warrant.
Mozley was granted a $40,000 bond during her first court appearance on Monday morning.
She remained behind bars as of late Monday evening.
