Public health officials are concerned with a spike in lethal drug overdoses in Douglas County as they begin closely tracking hospital visits due to overdoses.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued a warning that it is seeing spikes in fentanyl overdoses in recent months.
It is a trend health offices attribute to street drugs such as cocaine and Percocet being combined with the opioid.
Douglas County Fire/EMT Chief Roderick Jolivette confirmed that his department is answering more overdose calls during the current pandemic.
“It is alarming,” Jolivette said. “It has become a concern for us. We are seeing more calls.”
The health department’s alarm over spikes in fentanyl overdoses comes as it has started tracking emergency room visits attributed to those overdoses, something not done in previous years.
“Using any type of street drugs puts the user at high risk of an overdose,” the Georgia Department of Health says.
Between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 statewide, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths increased 106.2% compared to the same time period the previous year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
While pharmaceutical fentanyl is approved for treating severe pain, usually due to advanced cancer, illicitly manufactured fentanyl “is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect,” according to the CDC. People using street drugs like cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine may not realize the drugs they are using contain illegal fentanyl.
“Spikes consist of a particular area having more overdoses due to fentanyl than we would expect,” Valerie Crow, spokesperson for Cobb & Douglas Public Health told the Marietta Daily Journal. “Because the ability to track emergency room visits specifically for fentanyl is new, we are not able to compare recent increases to previous years. However, this capability has allowed us to see spikes in fentanyl-related overdoses.”
“Cobb and Douglas Public Health looks at weekly surveillance data and shares the information with local first responders and healthcare providers so that they can respond to any possible increases in fentanyl-related overdoses in their areas,” Crow said.
In May, the CDC announced it estimated 107,622 overdose deaths in the U.S in 2021, a roughly 15% increase from an estimated 93,655 overdose deaths in 2020.
Of the more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. during 2021, the CDC estimates 71,238 of those deaths were due to synthetic opioids.
Jolivette said his department has applied for a $4 million grant that is aimed at combating fentanyl overdose.
“We are hoping to get this grant, which would be a big help to our citizens,” Jolivette said. “We need to educate the public, and also get them help in situations to keep them from repeating the process.”
