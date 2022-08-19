DOUNWS-08-20-22 FENTANYL

Douglas County Fire/EMT Chief Roderick Jolivette said his department is answering more calls that are related to fentanyl overdoses.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Public health officials are concerned with a spike in lethal drug overdoses in Douglas County as they begin closely tracking hospital visits due to overdoses.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued a warning that it is seeing spikes in fentanyl overdoses in recent months.

