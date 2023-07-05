Thousands came out Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day in Douglasville. Church Street was lined with citizens at least an hour before Tuesday’s Fourth of July Parade. Many were wearing clothing with red, white and blue to help celebrate the City of Douglasville’s annual Fourth of July festivities. Georgia Superintendent of the Year Trent North was the grand marshal for the parade, which took about an hour and 15 minutes to make its way down Church Street. Several members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department participated in the parade. Sheriff Tim Pounds and Police Chief Gary Sparks walked the parade route. Several citizens running for elected offices in the city and county governments walked the route with many supporters. After the parade, many went to Hunter Park for the festival that followed. Despite some earlier rain, the city fireworks took place Tuesday night, with the Arbor Place Mall area packed with onlookers.
derrick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Firefighter fired for ethics violations
- CELEBRATING AMERICA
- Alexander graduate serves on elite Navy ship
- Fire causes major damage to Krystal on Stewart Parkway
- Mableton men scam employer for nearly $30K
- Runners honor Jimmy Haddle’s legacy at the Peachtree Road Race
- Notice to Readers
- North named Fourth of July Parade grand marshal; festival, fireworks also set for Tuesday
Most Popular
Articles
- Mableton men scam employer for nearly $30K
- Runners honor Jimmy Haddle’s legacy at the Peachtree Road Race
- Man arrested for using former employer's gas card
- Summer interns learn new workplace skills at DCSS
- North named Fourth of July Parade grand marshal; festival, fireworks also set for Tuesday
- Software error blamed for incorrect tax assessments
- Sentinel takes home six awards in GPA contest
- Fire causes major damage to Krystal on Stewart Parkway
- Savana Sikes to join Ole Miss staff
- Chapel Hill's new scheme displayed at Bowdon padded camp
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.