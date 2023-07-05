Thousands came out Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day in Douglasville. Church Street was lined with citizens at least an hour before Tuesday’s Fourth of July Parade. Many were wearing clothing with red, white and blue to help celebrate the City of Douglasville’s annual Fourth of July festivities. Georgia Superintendent of the Year Trent North was the grand marshal for the parade, which took about an hour and 15 minutes to make its way down Church Street. Several members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglasville Police Department participated in the parade. Sheriff Tim Pounds and Police Chief Gary Sparks walked the parade route. Several citizens running for elected offices in the city and county governments walked the route with many supporters. After the parade, many went to Hunter Park for the festival that followed. Despite some earlier rain, the city fireworks took place Tuesday night, with the Arbor Place Mall area packed with onlookers.