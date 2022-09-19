CHAMBER pic

The Douglas County Chamber named its Top Young Professionals of 2022 at a luncheon on Sept. 14 at the Douglasville Conference Center.

 Krystal Horne/

Special to the Sentinel

The Douglas County Chamber honored 12 Top Young Professionals of 2022 during its Sept. 14 Best in Business Luncheon.

During a panel discussion at the luncheon, Gas South executive Carrie Stephens told the honorees it was important to advocate ‘for yourself’ to highlight your accomplishments.

