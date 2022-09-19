The Douglas County Chamber honored 12 Top Young Professionals of 2022 during its Sept. 14 Best in Business Luncheon.
During a panel discussion at the luncheon, Gas South executive Carrie Stephens told the honorees it was important to advocate ‘for yourself’ to highlight your accomplishments.
“If you don’t do it, who else will?” Stephens said. “You have to be your own cheerleader sometimes.”
The 12 award winners are: Zachary Adams, Lauren Burden, Taylor Carnley, Tabrieah Cobb, Keith Green, Katy Hilbert, Miranda Jordan, Jasmine Moore, Allison Parker, Samantha Rosado, Arman Sayyar and Pia Scott.
An overall winner will be chosen at the Chamber’s awards banquet.
Stephens said that being a volunteer is something that all young professionals should get involved in.
“It will help make a difference and give you exposure to different things,” Stephens said. “Only about 24% of all Americans volunteer. It will put you in an elite group.”
Here is a look at the Young Professional award winners:
• Zachary Adams, 27, is owner of Z Insures Me.
• Lauren Burden, 34, is communications and community relations director for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, where she’s been employed since 2013.
• Taylor Carnley, 31, is a sales representative for Stallings Insurance Agency.
• Tabrieah Cobb, 27, was recently promoted from external affairs coordinator to District 3 legislative assistant for Douglas County.
• Keith Green, 36, is a program manager for the United Negro College Fund.
• Katy Hilbert, 37, is the executive director of Children’s Voice: CASA, Inc.
• Miranda Jordan, 36, is a staff attorney for the City of Douglasville.
• Jasmine Moore, 27, works at the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office as the program coordinator for Juvenile Court’s CHINS program and Superior Courts’ Accountability Court program.
• Allison Parker, 30, is the communications manager for the City of Douglasville.
• Samantha Rosado, 31, is the assistant conference center and tourism director for the City of Douglasville.
• Arman Sayyar, 30, is general manager of Sam & Rosco’s restaurant.
• Pria Scott, 36, is the founder of the P L Scott Group, LLC.
