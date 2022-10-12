Corey Jarvis is a firm believer that the success in the playoffs is the ability to play good defense and establish a running game.
As his Lithia Springs Lions squad continue a push for playoff positioning, the teams is starting to do well on defense and the running game is coming around.
Lithia Springs has recorded consecutive shutout wins as it is 4-3 overall heading into Friday’s Region 6-5A contest against Banneker.
The Lions are 3-1 in the region and tied with Villa Rica and Maynard Jackson for second place.
Lithia Springs owns the tie-breaker against both teams.
“I’ve always said that if you can run the ball and play good defense, you want be able to win,” Jarvis said. “Hopefully, we will continue to be able to do both. I’m proud of the way we have been playing as a team.”
Jarvis said the team made some changes following its game at Lee County in early September.
“We haven’t been giving up the big plays,” Jarvis said. “I think the adjustments have helped.
Lithia Springs will be trying to win four straight for the first time since the 2019 season.
Chapel Hill is the only other county school that is playing this week. The Panthers host Tri-Cities in a region contest.
Both teams are looking for their first region win.
Lithia Springs offense will get a big boost when running back Demarco Brownlee returns from an injury.
The Lions will have a bye week next week before taking on Chapel Hill.
Brownlee has rushed for 127 yards in three games. With his return, the Lions look to booster its 69 rushing yards per game average.
Senior Jai’que Hart leads the offense with 1,876 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Hart hasn’t thrown an interception in the last three games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.