Chapel Hill and Alexander’s boys basketball teams were the only survivors to emerge from first-round state playoff games.
Both will host second round games Saturday.
The Chapel Hill Panthers plays at Cass at 6 p.m. while Alexander hosts Gwinnett County’s Shiloh with a 4 p.m. start.
Chapel Hill defeated Chattahoochee 60-51 for its sixth straight win.
The Panthers are 21-8 coming into Saturday’s game against Cass, which sports a 15-13 record.
Alexander defeated Rome 65-57 to advance to the second round.
The Cougars are 23-5 heading into its second round game against Shiloh.
Shiloh is 15-14 after defeating Alpharetta in the first round.
The Generals are 15-14 and have won seven of their last 10 games.
Chapel Hill coach Mike Artis said records and rankings don’t matter at this point in the season.
“I’ve been telling my guys all week, that everybody has earn a right to play at this point in the season,” Artis said. “The regular season is over. We earned the right also to play. Cass will walk into the gym the same way we will.”
Artis said the Panthers defense has been the key to their success.
“Our defense is clicking,” Artis said. “We are getting some good looks on offense at the basketball. I feel as long as we are locked in on defense, we will be okay.”
All four of the girls teams in the tournament lost in the first round earlier this week.
