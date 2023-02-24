DOUNWS-02-25-23 BASKETBALL pic

Chapel Hill senior Kelvin Hunter is averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in leading the Panthers into a Class 5A playoff contest against Cass.

 Noah Schroyer / Special to the Sentinel

Chapel Hill and Alexander’s boys basketball teams were the only survivors to emerge from first-round state playoff games.

Both will host second round games Saturday.

