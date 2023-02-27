Chapel Hill and Alexander are one win away from the state final four in their respective classifications.
Both will take on teams from the southside of Atlanta with the chance to advance to the semifinals.
Chapel Hill will host Henry County’s Union Grove in the Class 5A quarterfinals while Alexander will make the trek to Clayton County to take on Jonesboro. Both games tip off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Both Jonesboro and Alexander are top seeds in the tournament after winning their respective regions.
Chapel Hill Panthers coach Mike Artis said playing at home is a big advantage for his team.
“It is major,” Artis said. “We have that sixth-man feeling since our fans will be there. Anytime you can play in front of your fans in your backyard, it is big.”
Union Grove comes into the game with a 19-11 record after having defeated Statesboro (62-48) and McIntosh (61-60) in the opening two rounds.
Chapel Hill has a 22-8 record and the Panthers are on a seven-game winning streak.
In Saturday’s second round game, Chapel Hill defeated Cass 85-52 while holding the Colonels to single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters.
Chapel Hill led 39-13 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Artis expects a bigger challenge from Union Grove.
“They are a scrappy group,” Artis said. “You can’t take your foot off the gas with them. They play fast so you have to get back in transition defense.”
Jonesboro is led by three players that are scoring in double figures.
The Cardinals defeated Brunswick 65-45 to advance to the quarterfinals.
In two playoff games, Jonesboro has held its opponents to an average of 40 points per game.
The Cardinals are on a 13-game winning streak.
Alexander is 24-5 and have won four straight, including the Region 5-6A title.
The Cougars spent most of the season as the top-ranked team, but dropped to No. 2 after a loss to Langston Hughes in the regular-season final.
In Saturday’s win over Shiloh, the Cougars trailed by two points at intermission. However, after outscoring the visitors 26-6 in the third quarter, the Cardinals blow the game open.
Senior Jay’Quan Nelson led the way with 19 points, six assists and five steals. Region player of the year Braeden Lue, a junior, had 18 points in the win.
