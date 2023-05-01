Chapel Hill coach Thomas Watson wasn’t happy about his team being eliminated in the Class 5A playoffs.
Chapel Hill coach Thomas Watson wasn’t happy about his team being eliminated in the Class 5A playoffs.
However, the second-year baseball coach wasn’t totally disappointed.
The Panthers were swept 5-1, 12-0 by defending champion Loganville on the road Saturday.
It put an end to the Panthers’ season, in which they were region runner-up.
“I feel optimistic about this team and where we are right now,” Watson said. “We were right there in the first game against the defending champions and a program that has won a state title four of the last five years. That speaks volumes about our kids.”
It was the first time in 10 years that Chapel Hill had advanced out of the first round of the state playoffs.
The Panthers eliminated Greater Atlanta Christian in three games to advance to the second round.
After losing the first game to GAC 8-3, the Panthers went on to win the next two games 4-2, 6-4 to clinch the series.
Watson called it a ‘big step’ for the program after reaching the second round.
With the wins, Loganville has now won 16 straight games and has a 27-7 record.
In winning its first round series, the Red Devils outscored Dalton 22-5 for the sweep.
In the process, they compiled 14 stolen bases, including nine in the opener.
Watson credits his six seniors with helping build a winning culture.
There are four starting seniors.
The Panthers had seven players to make the all-region team, including five on the first team.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Watson said. “The seniors left an example for the younger players.”
Watson called Saturday’s game a ‘good baseball’ atmosphere and said his players want to return to the postseason next year.
“They want to get back,” Watson said. “It has motivated them. Our seniors worked hard over the last four years. They’ve seen a turn around in the program. They know it will take hard work.”
