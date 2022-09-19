Chapel Hill came up just short in the fourth quarter of its Region 6-5A opener against the Mays Raiders Friday night.
Both teams played well on both sides of the ball and it only took the Raiders making one more stop than the Panthers to decide the outcome in a 35-23 loss at Chapel Hill.
With the loss, Chapel Hill dropped to 2-2 on the season heading into this week’s showdown with Creekside.
Douglas County was the lone county team with a win over the weekend with a 31-14 victory against Alexander in the Region 5-6A opener for both.
Lithia Springs lost 35-14 at Creekside and New Manchester was defeated 65-0 by top-ranked Langston Hughes on the road.
The Mays Raiders jumped out early on the Panthers, leading 13-0 at one point. However, senior Rodrick Payne answered right back for the Panthers early in the drive, evading a few defenders before finally getting taken down in the red zone. A few plays later Payne punched the ball in to get the scoring started for the Panthers.
The Panthers continued to claw their way back in with a big interception late in the second quarter from senior Cameron Ashton.
Mays appeared stunned as the momentum shifted and led to a personal foul that put the Panthers around midfield. The Panthers were unable to capitalize on the Raiders’ situation and went into the half down 13-7.
Mays quarterback Saulamon Evans accounted for four scores as he ran for two touchdowns and passed for another two to ultimately give the Raiders the 35-23 win.
Defensively, the Panthers forced two turnovers and had a safety.
On the offensive end, Payne had 55 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
Rubin Huggins scored on a 20-yard touchdown run while Jamari Williams had four carries, including a 90-yard touchdown run.
Other games involving county schools:
Douglas County 31, Alexander 14
Tigers junior quarterback Sire Hardaway passed for 346 yards and two touchdowns in the rivalry game.
Senior wide receiver Monte Gooden had four receptions for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
In his first game of the season, Tigers senior running back LaTrelle Murrell had 72 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Murrell didn’t play the first three games of the season because of an injury.
Creekside 35, Lithia Springs 14
The Seminoles used a pounding ground attack for the win in the region opener for both teams.
With the loss, Lithia Springs drops to 1-3 as it suffered its second straight loss.
Creekside had 548 yards of offense, including 339 on the ground with two rushers going over the 100-yard mark.
Lithia Springs senior quarterback Jai’Que Hart had 311 yards passing with two touchdowns while senior receiver Devon Brown had nine receptions for 145 yards.
