The Chapel Hill Panthers picked up a 38-6 win over the Tri-Cities Bulldogs to secure their first region victory of the season Friday on homecoming.
Senior defensive end Aaron Redmond was named the Homecoming King during halftime ceremonies.
Tanaya Gregorie was chosen as the Homecoming Queen. Gregorie is a member of the swim team, flag football team, and is a competitive dancer.
In the only other game involving a county team, Lithia Springs got a 35-6 win over Banneker to improve to 4-1 in the region.
The Panthers established themselves in the trenches early while jumping to a 10-0 lead before making their first completion of the game.
The offense was led by running backs Jelani Lovett and Rodrick Payne sharing the workload.
Panthers coach Brad Stephens credited the success on the ground to the team switching to the Pistol Wing-T offensive scheme that they have used this season.
Chapel Hill’s defense put the pressure on the Bulldogs quarterback the entire game.
In the second half, Panthers senior Rubin Huggins forced a fumble that was recovered and returned for a touchdown by senior Mekhi Bailey.
The Panthers missed the following extra-point conversion giving them a 16-0 lead.
The pressure did not stop there as the defense went back onto the field immediately to force a safety.
Stephens credited defensive coordinator Steve Boyd for leading the defensive effort en route to the lopsided victory
The Panthers briefly went to their passing game on their last possession of the first half and opening possession of the second half.
Stephens praised his players for responding to his challenge he gave them after their loss to Mays.
Chapel Hill plays this week at Banneker in their final road game of the season.
Lithia Springs 35, Banneker 6: Senior quarterback Jai’Que Hart accounted for all five of the Lions scores in the region win.
He passed for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns in addition to rushing for three touchdowns.
Senior running back Dahmoney Mosley rushed for 132 yards, including a 60-yard run on 12 carries.
Devon Green had seven receptions for 97 yards and was on the receiving end of both of Hart’s touchdown passes.
