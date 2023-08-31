DOUNWS-09-02-23 CHHS

Chapel Hill High School Principal Nicole Watson helps direct students during the first lunch period on Friday. CHHS is ranked as the top high school in the county and in the top 100 in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Chapel Hill High continues to maintain its status as one of the top high schools in the state.

The annual U.S. News and World Report ratings have Chapel Hill at No. 92 among the state’s over 300 high schools.