Chapel Hill High continues to maintain its status as one of the top high schools in the state.
The annual U.S. News and World Report ratings have Chapel Hill at No. 92 among the state’s over 300 high schools.
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology was listed as the top school in the state. Rounding out the top five were Columbus, Davidson Magnet School, DeKalb School of the Arts and Lambert.
“We are very excited to be listed among the top high schools,” Chapel Hill Principal Nicole Watson said. “I’m pleased that we have still maintained our status as a strong academic school.”
It is the fourth straight year that Chapel Hill has topped the other four Douglas County schools in the magazine’s report.
“We are elated that Chapel Hill High School has been recognized as one of U.S. News and World Report’s top 100 Georgia high schools,” Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said. “This accomplishment reflects the district’s commitment to providing every student with high-quality instruction and preparation for global competitiveness.”
During his annual State of Education speech to the Douglas County Chamber, North said it is the school board’s intention to provide ‘five-star education’ to the students and give them the resources to succeed.
Alexander came in second in the county at No. 165 in the state followed by Douglas County (No. 173 in state).
New Manchester was fourth in the county and No. 178 in state while Lithia Springs was fifth and No. 293 in the state.
Both Alexander and Lithia Springs have new principals this school year.
Chapel Hill did dip in the rankings from No. 79 in 2022. They were ranked No. 78 in 2021.
Watson said there is a little concern, but was pleased that the school remained in the Top 100.
“Of course we always want to be competitive,” Watson said. “There is a little concern but we still have a lot to be proud of. Being in the top 100 is a very prestigious honor for any school.”
Watson said there was a drop during the pandemic of the number of students enrolled in the Advanced Placement courses.
She said those numbers are trending up.
“Those numbers are back on the rebound,” Watson said. “We continue to look at the data. We want to continue to be a school that is very strong in advanced courses that we offer. I think that is what puts us on the map.”
Watson credits the teachers for pushing the students on a daily basis to succeed.
North agreed.
“While we celebrate this honor, we also applaud the accomplishments of every school in our district,” he said. “Douglas County students continue to make remarkable progress in academic achievement, athletics and the arts. We celebrate their success and recognize the dedication and hard work that make these achievements possible.”
Last school year, North was named the state’s top superintendent and finished in the top four in the nation.
