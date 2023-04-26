Alexander swept the Region 5-6A Track and Field championships while the Chapel Hill boys and Lithia Springs girls also won their respective regions.
Alexander’s wins gave coach Brian Robinson a career milestone.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
Robinson won his 50th and 51st combined region titles in track and cross country with the sweep at East Paulding High on Tuesday.
“I’ve had some great coaches to work with,” Robinson said. “I’ve had some great athletes to participate and some great parent support. I have a very supportive wife. It has truly been a team effort.”
On the girls’ side, Alexander had 215 points while New Manchester was region runner-up with 138 points. Douglas County had 95 points to finish third.
The Cougars had three participants to win at least two individual events.
Junior Alisa Gordon won the long and triple jump events while senior Victoria Teasley took first in the 100- and 200-meters events.
Senior Cortney Adams won the 1,600 and 800.
Alexander senior Eric Singleton continued his amazing season.
The nationally-ranked sprinter won two events and finished runner-up in another.
Singleton, a Georgia Tech football signee, had a time of 10.32 seconds in the 100 and a 46.21 in the 400 for first place wins.
He went 20.772 seconds for a runner-up finish in the 200.
Lithia Springs’ girls scored 149 points for the Region 5-5A win at Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium last week.
Chapel Hill finished fourth with 86 points.
The Chapel Hill boys had 184 points for the win with Lithia Springs finishing with 65 points for fifth place.
Lithia Springs juniors Destiny Jenkins and Emanni Roberts both won dual events.
Jenkins won the 100 and 200 events while Roberts took first in the long and triple jump.
Chapel Hill had three individual winners and a relay team to take region titles.
Junior Kah’mani Zachery went 6-feet, 4 inches to win the high jump.
Senior Miles Collier leaped 22 feet, 6 feet for first in the long jump while sophomore Charlie Butts went 12 feet event for the win in the pole vault.
The Panthers 800 relay team came in first.
