Although Chapel Hill scored less points in its second game than the season-opener, Panthers coach Brad Stephens believes his team has gotten better.
The Panthers scored 59 points in their season-opening win over Stone Mountain.
Chapel Hill followed that by scoring 21 points in a win against South Atlanta.
Chapel Hill had a bye-week last week.
“From Game 1 to Game 2, we have gotten better,” Stephens said. “Our defense is playing well despite only having one starter returning from last season.”
Chapel Hill won last year’s game against South Cobb, 21-13, in Austell.
South Cobb will come into Friday’s game with an 0-3 record and in the midst of a 14-game losing streak.
The Eagles haven’t won since a three-game winning streak in 2021.
It is the longest losing streak in program history.
Despite its record, Stephens is taking nothing for granted.
“South Cobb is a Class 6A program that is coming in here to win,” Stephens said. “They are probably the most athletic team that we have played so far this season. They want to be 1-0 on Friday.”
Chapel Hill is averaging 40 points per game, which is sixth in Class 5A.
Stephens gives most of the credit to sophomore quarterback D.J. Alexander.
“He has run our offense,” Stephens said. “He is not one of those ‘me’ kids.”
Alexander gives credit to his teammates.
“It is just not me, everybody on the team are doing their part,” Alexander said. “We are playing good as a team.”
While Chapel Hill is off to an undefeated start, the players say they have more work to do.
“It is definitely a good start for us,” Alexander said. “We are not where we want to be.”
