The Chapel Hill Panthers defense continues to be one of the stingiest in the state.
Chapel Hill defeated South Cobb 21-0 to record its second shutout of the season heading into this week’s Region 5-5A opener against Mays.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 1:09 am
Although Panthers coach Brad Stephens was pleased with the win, he called his team’s play ‘sloppy’ in the final non-region contest on their schedule.
“It was sloppy, because we left some points on the field,” he said. “We had some opportunities to score some more.”
Stephens was pleased with the defense, which has allowed only two touchdowns in three games.
The Panthers came into the game tied for No. 19 in the state in points allowed regardless of classification.
Stephens said the defense only returned two starters from last season.
The Panthers are starting seven juniors, two sophomores and two seniors on the unit.
“I’m really happy at how the defense has played,” Stephens said. “We are making the stops. I feel we are playing better as a unit.”
With the 3-0 record, Stephens said the team’s confidence is high.
A win over Mays would equal the team’s best start since starting 4-0 in the 2018 season.
“Our confidence is high,” Stephens said. “I think the kids believe in what we are doing and buying into it. We realize we still have seven games left. We are confident but we are remaining humble.”
Chapel Hill quarterback D.J. Alexander was 17-of-24 for 224 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 75 yards in the win Friday.
“He is doing a good job of leading the offense,” Stephens said. “In our first three games, D.J. has done a good job in spreading the ball around.”
