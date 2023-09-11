DOUNWS-09-12-23 FOOTBALL

Chapel Hill sophomore quarterback D.J. Alexander tries to avoid a South Cobb defender during Friday’s non-region win.

 Willie Relliford/Special to the Sentinel

The Chapel Hill Panthers defense continues to be one of the stingiest in the state.

Chapel Hill defeated South Cobb 21-0 to record its second shutout of the season heading into this week’s Region 5-5A opener against Mays.