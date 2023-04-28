The Chapel Hill Panthers ended a 10-year drought and have advanced to the second round of the Georgia High School Association baseball playoffs.
Chapel Hill defeated Greater Atlanta Christian in the first round of the state playoffs by taking a best-of-three series at home.
After losing the first game to GAC 8-3, the Panthers went on to win the next two games 4-2, 6-4, to clinch the series.
“This is a big step for our program,” said Chapel Hill second-year coach Thomas Watson. “We are playing some good baseball right now. We value making the routine plays. We are trying to build on last year.”
The Panthers will take on Region 8-5A champion Loganville on Saturday.
The three game series opens Saturday at 2 p.m. at Red Devil Park. The second game will follow 30 minutes after the first. An if necessary third game would be Monday.
Chapel Hill is 21-10 and the second seed from Region 5-5A while Loganville has won 14 straight and brings a 25-7 record into the series.
The Red Devils swept a doubleheader, winning 11-1 and 11-4 in a best-of-three series in the first round.
In the process, they compiled 14 stolen bases, including nine in the opener.
“We’ve got some speed,” Loganville second-year coach Bran Mills told the Walton Tribune. “Some of it was by design, but some of those guys have the green light if they think they can do it.”
While Chapel Hill ended a long playoff hiatus, Loganville extended its streak of first round victories to 16 dating back eight years.
“I don’t know if there is any reason other than we’ve been blessed with some really good players,” Mills said.
Watson credits his six seniors with helping build a winning culture.
Chapel Hill has four starting seniors.
The Panthers had seven players make the all-region team, including five on the first team.
Making the first team were Ryan Wynn (infield), Tristan Strickland (outfield), Phillip Barnhill (pitcher), Scott Hrobowski (outfield) and Will Barbary (catcher).
Selected to the second team were Jabari Johnson (utility) and Daniel McIntosh (pitcher).
Watson said several younger players have stepped up.
The Panthers played the opening round series without one of their key players.
Wynn, a Wofford signee, was out sick, but freshman Jaylon Allen stepped in at shortstop.
“I think winning that first round gave us a lot of confidence,” Watson said. “It was rewarding seeing the players step up. We have kids that are playing with a lot of energy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.