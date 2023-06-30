Chapel Hill's new scheme displayed at Bowdon padded camp

Dual-threat sophomore quarterback Delancy Alexander will lead Chapel Hill’s new gun-formation offense this season. He is pictured at Bowdon High School’s padded camp on Thursday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Chapel Hill High School’s football team will be moving the ball a bit differently this season, with a transition from a run-heavy offense under center to a spread scheme in the gun.

Head coach Walter Stephens says the Panthers will try to be 60-40 or 50-50 for their pass-run ratio, and this new offensive scheme was on display as the Panthers competed at their first padded camp of the summer on Thursday at Bowdon High School.