Chapel Hill's new scheme displayed at Bowdon padded camp

Chapel Hill High School’s football team will be moving the ball a bit differently this season, with a transition from a run-heavy offense under center to a spread scheme in the gun.
Head coach Walter Stephens says the Panthers will try to be 60-40 or 50-50 for their pass-run ratio, and this new offensive scheme was on display as the Panthers competed at their first padded camp of the summer on Thursday at Bowdon High School.
Stephens spoke on his takeaways from Bowdon’s camp at its conclusion.
“The one thing about coming to contact camp is we get to be physical—we get to hit folks—so, it’s always good when you get to hit somebody besides your own self,” he said. “We found out that we’re pretty stable up front with our offensive line. We returned everybody from last year, so they did a good job protecting our quarterback.”
At quarterback, the Panthers will feature sophomore Delancy Alexander as their starter this year, wearing the number one jersey and playing varsity football for the first time this season.
Stephens says Alexander is a dual-threat quarterback that can throw the ball and run the ball well, but the team did not run him very much at camp on Thursday in the interest of keeping him healthy.
The Panthers were also missing a key piece at camp in star senior running back Mike Padgett, but they utilized middle linebacker Gregory Wardlaw as well as a Mississippi transfer Daylan Blount at running back, and Stephens says both performed well in Padgett’s absence.
As for the defense, Chapel Hill returns just one starter, but Stephens said the new group performed well under the circumstances.
“Defensively, I felt like we did well. We had some alignment issues, but overall—we bring back one kid, so the defense is brand new,” Stephens said. “But our defensive coordinator, Steve Boyd, does an outstanding job, so I don’t worry about defense too much because I know we’re going to be alright when the time comes.”
So far, Chapel Hill’s Summer work has had a fair share of success, as Stephens also referenced the team’s performance at a seven-on-seven camp at Georgia Tech earlier in June where they finished second out of 32 different teams.
Chapel Hill’s next padded camp will be July 13 at Whitewater High School. The regular season kicks off for the Panthers at home against Stone Mountain on August 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.