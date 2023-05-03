Charles “Ched” Edward Kimsey, Jr., 55, of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was born December 26, 1967 in Atlanta. He is the son of the late Mr. Charles Edward Kimsey, Sr. and the late Mrs. Jacqueline Mixon.
Ched was a very hard working man and enjoyed going to church. A few of his favorite past times was hunting and fishing. He owned CAMS HVAC Company for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Susan Kimsey; sons, Chase (Deniese) Kimsey of Winston, Shane Whitley of Waco, Ricky Coffee of Milledgeville; daughters, Virginia (Kenneth) Glover of Lithia Springs, Sonya Davenport of Massachusetts; uncles, Warren Kimsey, Charles (Mary) King; grandchildren, Zoey Kimsey, Lucidia Kimsey, Preston Easter, Makayla Brennan, Zoe Moon, Alexandra Whitley, Rebecca Glover.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
