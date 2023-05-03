DOUNWS-05-04-23 KIMSEY, CHARLES

Charles Kimsey

 Family Photo

Charles “Ched” Edward Kimsey, Jr., 55, of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was born December 26, 1967 in Atlanta. He is the son of the late Mr. Charles Edward Kimsey, Sr. and the late Mrs. Jacqueline Mixon.

Ched was a very hard working man and enjoyed going to church. A few of his favorite past times was hunting and fishing. He owned CAMS HVAC Company for many years.

