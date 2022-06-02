The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County will present Cheers to the Arts “Beer & Buddies” on June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Taco Mac, Douglasville.
This event includes refreshments, beer tastings, art vendors, door prizes, live music, and so much more. Come enjoy the fun, relax, and get in touch with your creative side. Tickets are $25 per person or $20 CAC members. Tickets are available for purchase at the CAC or online at artsdouglas.org. All proceeds raised will help support the CAC's mission and programs throughout the year.
The Cheers to the Arts program is generously supported by presenting sponsor Elevate Douglas and joined by Taco Mac, Georgia Power, Dog River Library, HRC Engineers, GreyStone Power, Delta Community Credit Union, Southern States Insurance, and Chapel Hill News & Views. Additional sponsorships are available — call 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org for more information.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, located about 20 miles from Atlanta and just off I-20 (exit 36). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 770/949-2787 or visit our web site --- www.artsdouglas.org.
