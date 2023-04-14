Regis Harris never imagined that he would have so many schools offering him scholarships.
The 17-year-old Chapel Hill High senior has received $1.6 million in scholarship offers from dozens of colleges.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 8:52 pm
Regis Harris never imagined that he would have so many schools offering him scholarships.
The 17-year-old Chapel Hill High senior has received $1.6 million in scholarship offers from dozens of colleges.
“I was real excited when the offers started coming in,” Harris said.
The hard part came when he had to choose one.
Earlier on in his life, Harris said he was attached to the University of Georgia. After visiting the Athens campus during middle school, he told his parents UGA was his dream school.
However, Harris has had a change of heart since then and has decided to enroll at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
He plans to study biology and pre-med.
“It was a real hard decision once I visited the campus,” Harris said. “I think that is the place that I can have my best success as a student. I’m so blessed to have this opportunity. There were several schools at the top of my list.”
He had acceptance letters and emails from more than 40 colleges and universities, from UGA to the University of Southern California. Some are still writing, he said.
Harris is a gifted student with a 4.0 grade-point average and a 1230 SAT.
Harris’ mother, Kia, who is an educator, calls him a ‘miracle’ child.
When he was born, doctors discovered he had a heart condition. Harris had surgery two days later but the outlook wasn’t good.
Doctors used a new technique that had very little research.
“We really didn’t know what to expect,” Kia Harris said. “The doctors told me he would be developmentally delayed. They even stated that he might have to have heart surgery again. He is our miracle.”
He proved to be a fighter and conqueror.
Harris is a standout member of the school’s track and field team, member of the school band, chess club, and National Honor Society.
If that is not enough to stay busy, Harris also has a part-time job, sings in his church choir, does community service and still manages to be a straight-A student.
“There were a lot of sleepless nights where I was studying,” he said. “The big thing is to stay in communication with your teachers and coaches. You have to stay focused. You have to stay well-rounded. I love giving back to my community.”
He said he probably will not pursue track and field in college, although several people he knows have said they have connections to the coach.
The Aggies have a top track program among Div. I schools.
“Because of my studies in biology and pre-med, I want to concentrate on school,” he said. “I haven’t, however, ruled running track totally out. Right now, my focus will be my studies.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.