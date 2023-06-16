Douglas County acting Fire Chief Miles Allen, and his wife, Michelle, has set the academic bar high for their children.
Both have received their doctorate degrees.
Allen had a special graduation ceremony last month during commencement exercises at St. Leo University in south Florida.
Allen’s daughter, Marissa, was a part of the graduation class.
She received her bachelor’s degree in education on the same day, place and time as her father.
“I was a proud papa,” Allen said. “That was one of the most happiest days of my life to get my doctorate in the same graduation class as my oldest child. My wife was so happy.” Allen said that he and his daughter had a friendly competition to see who was going to receive their degree first at graduation. It was the acting fire chief.
“Marissa is my first born, she is my heart,” Allen said. Marissa graduate with honors and is now pursuing a master’s degree in education.
“The biggest key for me and wife is to maintain being an example for our kids,” Allen said. “We want to raise scholars.”
It seems to be working for Allens.
Allen said it wasn’t an easy task running a fire department and working towards the highest academic degree.
“Being an adult learner is not easy,” Allen said. “I had to make some sacrifices and stay on task.”
Reached via cellphone, Marissa called it ‘cool’ to graduate with her dad.
“It meant the world to me,” Marissa said. “It was cool to share the moment with him. This is a once in a lifetime experience.”
She understands the example that her parents have set.“My parents are,” Marissa said. “They are two beautiful black people that strive high and show us what success looks like. My parents are amazing and talented.”
Allen said he never though about attaining another degree after getting his bachelor’s degree.
However, his wife pushed him into going back to school two more times.
“She asked me if I was just going to sit on my one degree,” Allen said. “I think all those degrees have prepared me for the job I’m doing.”
He served 21 years in the Air Force as a fire fighter. Allen has been apart of some history-making moments during his career, including being deported to California for Rodney King riots. He also was deported to Guam after a massive earthquake.
