West Pines Golf Course PGA professional Chris Cartwright won the Georgia PGA Professional Championship recently.

With two holes remaining at the Georgia PGA Professional Championship in Adairsville, Chris Cartwright could no longer resist the temptation to see his score.

Cartwright saw that he was clinging to a three-stroke lead on the back nine.

