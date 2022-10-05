With two holes remaining at the Georgia PGA Professional Championship in Adairsville, Chris Cartwright could no longer resist the temptation to see his score.
Cartwright saw that he was clinging to a three-stroke lead on the back nine.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
With two holes remaining at the Georgia PGA Professional Championship in Adairsville, Chris Cartwright could no longer resist the temptation to see his score.
Cartwright saw that he was clinging to a three-stroke lead on the back nine.
After a bogey and a par to finish the day, Cartwright carded a 68-73 to finish at 3-under 141 and earn a two-shot win.
Cartwright has been the PGA professional at West Pines Golf Course since 2011. It was his first Georgia PGA Professional Championship tournament win.
With the victory, Cartwright will be among the five golfers representing Georgia at the national tournament next year.
It is his second time making it nationals, but his first as a qualifying tournament winner.
“It is my biggest win as a professional,” Cartwright said. “It has created a lot of buzz at the golf course.”
Cartwright, a Cartersville native, said he felt some pressure on the back nine as he was holding off the competition.
“I held off long as I could to look at my score,” Cartwright said. “I had a three shot lead with two holes to go. I was just telling myself to keep playing smart.”
The top four finishers and four alternates earned a place in the National Professional Championship, where the top 20 qualify for the PGA Championship. Weinhart already had qualified by virtue of winning the Georgia Section
He won the Georgia PGA North Chapter championship in 2015.
“I’m very pleased with the win,” Cartwright said. “It has brought some attention to the golf course.”
Cartwright said he loves working at West Pines, and has overseen a lot of changes on the golf course.
“The city has been good to us,” he said. “We have been improving the product. We have something at West Pines that we are proud of.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.