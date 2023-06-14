Chris Reeves learned at an early age about the dangers of being a law enforcement officer.
Chris Reeves learned at an early age about the dangers of being a law enforcement officer.
When the sergeant for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was a teenager, his father was killed in the line of duty.
Reeves was 13 when his father, Steve Reeves, was killed while working for the Cobb County Police Department.
The family moved to Douglasville shortly after, and he decided he wanted to be a police officer.
“I have no regrets in going into law enforcement,” Reeves said. “The Sheriff’s Office treats me like family.”
He was named ‘Deputy of the Year] by the Rotary Club of Douglas County.
Reeves had an opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., in May to be a part of the National Police Week.
A year after graduating from Chapel Hill High School, Reeves joined the DCSO as a jailer.
He was studying criminal justice at West Georgia Tech when a friend told him DCSO was hiring.
Reeves said his father would be proud of him in following his footsteps.
“It (father’s death) is always on my mind,” Reeves said. “I accepted the challenge of being an officer. I like the having the responsibility of helping people.”
Reeves has worked in various departments throughout his employment, including being a canine hander.
He is currently a patrol sergeant with 10 deputies under his command.
“This job can be stressful at times,” Reeves said. “You are constantly dealing with people that have different issues.”
Douglasville has always been his family’s home.
His family has a history of being public servants.
One of his great-grandfathers was Claude McLarty, who was the Douglasville Fire Chief.
Reeves great great-grandfather was Walt McLarty, a former Douglasville Police Chief.
“This is my home, and I’m proud to work here,” Reeves said. “I really enjoy what I do.”
