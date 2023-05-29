The Church Street Farmers Market opens for the season Tuesday and organizers are looking forward to another successful year.
There are about 30 vendors that have signed up for the weekly market, which takes place in the old Douglasville Police station parking lot at the corner of Church and Bowden streets downtown.
The market will be open every Tuesday, starting today, from 3-7 p.m., through Oct. 24.
Most vendors accept cash and credit cards.
Since the market partners with Wholesome Wave Georgia to offer the Georgia Fresh for Less Program, it also accepts EBT benefits payments.
“We have a lot of citizens that come out each week,” said organizer Marissa Clayton. “We have a lot of local vendors.”
Clayton said there is a lot of variety to the market, with vendors selling produce, baked goods, arts and crafts, as well as bath, body and wellness products.
Of course, there is plenty of locally grown produce and flowers.
“There is tons of produce,” Clayton said. “We have a variety of products. The market continues to grow each year. We are looking forward to another successful year.”
Clayton said more marketing for the market was done this year.
“Because we have tried to expand the market, we did more advertisement,” she said. “We had a billboard on Fairburn Road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.