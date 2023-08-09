The city’s repaving project on Church Street will begin Thursday morning as part of $2.45 million in road improvement projects throughout Douglasville.
Church Street runs in front of the new Town Green and GreyStone Amphitheater, which is being completed now ahead of a big grand opening next month.
There will be no street parking starting at 6 a.m. Thursday on Church Street as Bartow Paving begins the project.
Bartow Paving beat out three other companies for the contract, which was approved by the city council during its June 5 meeting.
A $350,000 grant from the state will cover part of the cost, with the rest coming from the city.
Work by the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority had an impact on Church Street.
The first phase of the Church Street work will take place between Rose Avenue and Price Avenue, which is closest to the amphitheater.
On Aug. 14, starting at 6 a.m., paving will continue on Church Street from Price Avenue east towards Fairburn Road.
Work will continue the week of Aug. 14-18, with a projected completion during the week of Aug. 21, according to an email sent to merchants in the affected area.
In addition to Church Street, the other roads being repaved are: Ashton Old Road, Six Branches Trail, Fairways Court, Magnin Court, Creek Valley Way, Vansant Road, Lakewood Drive, Lakewood Terrace, Woodcreek Way, Dogwood Way, Lake Vista, Trotters Run, Lake Park, Jenkins Way, Highland Oaks, East Strickland Street, Ellis Street and Huey Road.
Strickland Street, Ellis Street and Huey Road were impacted by the Highway 92 relocation project.
Grammy award-winning singer Gladys Knight will open the new amphitheater on Sept. 2 before a sold-out audience.
