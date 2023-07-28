Last year, First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville began working with a program designed to reduce poverty in the community.
Circles Douglas County started in March 2022 as one of 80 chapters of Circles USA.
There are chapters across the United States and Canada.
“This program is about building communities,” said Andrew Dickinson, the associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church. “The program has a very high success rate. Circles builds communities to end poverty.”
Dickinson spoke about Circles USA at the Rotary Club of Douglas County’s July 24 meeting.
According to Dickinson, the aim of the Circles program is to get participants, called Circle Leaders, to at least 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. In 2022, for an individual, the Federal Poverty line was $13,590.
The Circles program would aim to get that individual to at least $27,180, he said.
He said for someone with two dependents, the goal would be $46,060.
Each Circle Leader has two mentors from the community, which are called Allies.
In addition to the Allies, there are Service Teams that assist in helping the Circle Leaders navigate through the process.
Those teams research and give updates on available community services, jobs, education and vocational opportunities.
Dickinson said it is not a ‘hand-out’ type of program, but helps the individuals gain the necessary skills to be successful.
“Circles is a non-partisan organization,” Dickinson said. “It has a bootstraps and benefits approach to its mission. We recognize that there are times when people need support, for example the death of a spouse who was the primary breadwinner or expensive medical bills. There are times when support and services are necessary, but it’s also important not to be content to stay in a place of dependence if at all possible.
“Circles emphasizes social capital over financial provision. We support motivated individuals seeking to break out of poverty by building a network of relationships to help the Circle Leader on their journey out of poverty.”
Dickinson said the first cohort of Circle Leaders began in July 2022 after a 12-week training.
According to Dickinson, one of the members has reached her goal and graduated.
Three other members have secured work from home, including one person who started her own business.
Another member has reached his goal of being prepared to take his GED. Dickinson said the male Circle Leader is 35 and this has been a long-time goal of his. He is also currently working two jobs and achieving the most income he ever has to this point in his life.
“The more that members, businesses, and organizations in the community can catch the vision for what Circles can do, and get involved, the more effective Circles will be for its community,” Dickinson said. “There are all sorts of ways to get involved, from being a mentor, to sponsoring a meal for a meeting, to helping with the kids’ program.”
Anyone interested in being a part of the program, can reach out to Mandy Johnson, Circles Coach: circlesdc@fpcdouglasville.org or Andrew Dickinson, Circles Coordinator: andrew@fpcdouglasville.org , or visit us at www.circlesdc.org.
