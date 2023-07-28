Rotary

Rotary President Tekmekia Gilchrist is pictured with Andrew Dickinson. Dickinson spoke about Circles USA at Rotary’s July 24 meeting.

 Rotary/Special

Last year, First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville began working with a program designed to reduce poverty in the community.

Circles Douglas County started in March 2022 as one of 80 chapters of Circles USA.