DOUNWS-06-06-23 BOC

Former Douglas County Sheriff Phil Miller presided over his first meeting as the chairman of the Board of Commissioners on Monday morning.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Before Phil Miller got down to conducting the business on the Board of Commissioners’ agenda during Monday’s work session, he heard several citizens in support and some against his appointment as the chair of the governmental body.

It was Miller’s first meeting in charge since Gov. Brian Kemp appointed him county commission chairman on May 18 following the suspension of Romona Jackson Jones.