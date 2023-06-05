Before Phil Miller got down to conducting the business on the Board of Commissioners’ agenda during Monday’s work session, he heard several citizens in support and some against his appointment as the chair of the governmental body.
It was Miller’s first meeting in charge since Gov. Brian Kemp appointed him county commission chairman on May 18 following the suspension of Romona Jackson Jones.
Jones and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell were suspended from office following their indictments on felony bid-rigging charges.
Former Douglas County football standout Ricky Dobbs was appointed to replace Mitchell.
Many in the Democratic Party spoke out against the appointment of Miller, the former sheriff, as Jones’ replacement.
The county has voted majority Democrat in recent elections dating back to the 2008 Presidential election.
Douglas County Democratic Party Chair Robin Zuniga Ortega said Kemp asked them for recommendations for the two vacated seats.
“He asked the Democratic Party to submit names, and we did without hesitation,” Ortega said.
“There is every indication that he did not take these recommendations very serious. He chose to appoint two non-Democrats. After some thoughts, it became clear to us that these appointments appointments were intended as a gesture — a rude and spiteful gesture. The governor is setting you up to fail.”
Debby Yoder called it a coup by the governor.
“You are part of overturning the will of the people,” Yoder said. “Your appointment has shifted the balance of power away from the Democrats, who are the majority in Douglas County. This is wrong and should not be happening.”
Several citizens expressed their delight in seeing Miller, who worked for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, for nearly five decades, including 16 years as sheriff, appointed to the seat.
“I’m thankful that you all have stepped up to represent the citizens of Douglas County with integrity and honor,” said Kathy Beveridge.
“It is exciting to see two honorable men with integrity and heart for the county to be on this board.”
Miller thanked all the citizens for their comments.
“It is great to hear both sides,” Miller said. “That’s what is great about America is that we have the First Amendment and you can speak your mind. Hearing both sides is very important.”
Miller defended his record as sheriff, and said he looks forward to working with the other commissioners.
“I’m not here to demote anybody,” Miller said. “I’m not here to fire anybody. I don’t care what color you are or what party you are a member of. We need to work together. In 46 years in law enforcement in this county I was never investigated by the GBI or FBI. You will not find anybody that I mistreated. My record speaks for itself.”
Miller said his two main goals are to lower taxes and make the government more transparent.
He said restoring the reputation of the county is also important.
District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez, a Republican, said the BOC is working together along party lines.
“What is done is done with the governor’s appointment,” Alcarez said. “We have show that you can work together and treat people respectfully.”
